Attention spans decreasing in digital age

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- CNN has reported on the decline of attention spans, finding that the average attention on a single screen has gone down from 2.5 minutes in 2004 to 47 seconds in 2025. This decline is attributed to factors like the increasing prevalence of digital devices, social media, and the fast-paced nature of modern life, which can lead to frequent distractions and interruptions.

There are various non-scientific tests you can do online to see how your attention span measures up. For entertainment purposes only, of course!

If you're struggling when it comes to focusing, try meditation, mindful exercises, and eliminating distractions to start with. You could also consider incorporating regular exercise, prioritizing sleep, and engaging in enjoyable activities to maintain focus and motivation.

You can google "attention span test" online or try the one our crew took here: https://www.wsj.com/graphics/attention-colors/?embed=1#:~:text=Here%2C%20pairs%20of%20slides%20have,reliably%20compare%20sets%20of%20six.