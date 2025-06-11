Summertime screentime limits for kids

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- School's out for the summer, and kids have a lot of time on their hands. For some parents, keeping them off their phones and iPads can be quite a challenge.

New research shows kids who spend too much time staring at a screen are actually shown to have an increase in behavioral issues, including turning to screens to cope with emotions.

The report published in the "Psychological Bulletin," which analyzed more than 100 studies of kids under age 11. The author says the longer a child has his or her eyes glued to a device, the greater the chance he or she will develop socio-emotional problems, like anxiety, depression, and aggression.

The bottom line? Parents should set limits for screen time. According to the Academy of Pediatrics, children under two should have no screentime at all. Ages two to five should be limited to one hour a day, and older kids and adults should be capped at two hours a day.

How do you get kids to actually put down the phone, and enforce the rules? Click here: https://www.mayoclinichealthsystem.org/hometown-health/speaking-of-health/6-tips-to-reduce-childrens-screen-time