81-year-old walks across USA to change lives

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- She's already worn through a pair of shoes or two, and she's not even halfway through her trip.

When Dr. Judy Benjamin was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s 13 years ago, Dr. Judy Benjamin, who is 81, knew she could either let it define her, or she could take action. It's obvious which choice she made. She is walking across the country to share the news that there’s hope for others who have similar diagnoses.

As she makes this 3,000 mile trip, she is raising awareness for alternative ways to stay healthy at any age. Part of it has to do with having a healthy mental outlook, staying away from processed foods, and staying active.

Follow Judy’s journey at Judywalks.com, @judywalksamerica on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube and on CareScout’s Facebook or LinkedIn pages. CareScout's fb page has helpful information detailing the changes Judy implemented to literally change her brain.