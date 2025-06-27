Heat takes a toll on mental health

EL PASO, Texas (kvia) -- Sweating, sunburns and heat exhaustion go hand in hand with hot temperatures. Those are the physical effects, but summer heat can have a big impact on your mental health.

Those with underlying conditions like depression or anxiety can have heightened symptoms, including an increase in suicidal thinking, violent behavior, and substance use.

Clinical Psychologist James McKowen says, "We know people with mental health issues have high rates of emergency room emissions in the context of heat waves." And he says certain medications like antidepressants and antipsychotics may affect the body's ability to cool itself. You can talk to your prescriber or primary care doctor to know if you are an at-risk person.

He also advises people to stay hydrated, drink plenty of water, and avoid caffeine.