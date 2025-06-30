Life coach has free guide to help navigate life changes

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Summer isn't just a change of season, it's often a season of emotional shifts, too. Whether your child is graduating, becoming more independent, or you're simply feeling the tug of time, these transitions are real.

Local life coach and mother of two Brandi Brown is all too familiar with these changes, and has come up with a way to help moms (or anyone) navigating periods of change. She calls it "Mom's Summer Journaling Prompts." It's a 6-week reflective guide for navigating transitions with peace, clarity and inner strength.

Brown says when our kids are going through transitions, they feel what we feel, and absorb our energy. The journal can help caretakers reflect, release, and reimaging what's next. She adds that this is the most powerful form of parenting. Modeling, not managing.

Brown is the heart and founder of Navigating It All, LLC. She's experienced in helping individuals embrace their authentic selves, overcoming limiting beliefs, and create meaningful change. She says we live our best lives when we live with intention.

Is now the time to become the best version of yourself? For a copy of Brown's journaling guide, click here: https://navigatingitall.com/