Hypnosis: helping people make life changes

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We've all seen hypnosis portrayed in the movies - willing participants barking like a dog on stage, or clucking like a chicken. Often Hollywood's portrayal creates a mystique that's far from reality. Hypnosis is actually a powerful tool for self-improvement, healing and transformation.

I sat down with businesswoman Victoria Isais, who tells me after just two visits with a Master Hypnotist Chuck DeBroder, her life changed professionally and personally.

"He showed me a way to get to the next level. Not just financially, but emotinoally. I can hear his voice...I feel my body going into a re-set. It's an amazing feeling. There's a lot of peace," Isais says.

Hypnosis is described as an altered state of deep relaxation, focused concentration, and increased suggestibility, where a person's mind becomes more receptive to suggestions from a practitioner.

Debroder calls his method the "hypnotic mind shift."

" I use Eriksonian eyes open hypnosis, words and phrases that cause you to relax and tell me some things and visualization process that change you from stressed and anxious to calm," DeBroder says.

He has clients all over the world.

"I helped cardiologist patients lose as much as 80 pounds, I helped smokers and heroin addicts get off the methodone just by using the power of their mind. I've hypnotized people in dental chairs, in the doctor's office so their blood can be drawn. I help people mentally get out of their own way quickly, without medication and years of endless therapy. A lot of people need their anxiety gone today," he adds.

Major organizations like the American Medical Association and the American Psychological Association have endorsed hypnotherapy since the late 1950's.

Traci Presley: So Hypnosis is a technique that used by trained people who can access parts of you you may not wanted accessed, but they can relax you enough to where it's able to come out. In that way, we're able to process trauma a lot easier.

DeBroder is a familiar face to the borderland - he's a former TV meteorologist who was on the air for more than a decade. He's also studies psychology and has practiced as a complete mind therapist for 22 years. He says it's our conscious mind that keeps us in trouble, rotted in bad habits. The conscious mind is the bouncer/the bodyguard of our mind.

"For the most part, we have all the right answers to our problems in our mind, so I'm just a guide. I guide you into the right file folder and then you find it," DeBroder says.

Licensed Professional Counselor and brain coach Traci Presley says, "Remember, these therapeutic techniques can sometimes access trauma when you're not ready for it so it's always best to ask your psychiatrist or psychologist or therapist if this is good for you. We would never want to re-traumatize someone."

If you do want to "go under," Victoria advises you do so with an open mind.

"If you're gonna try something and be skeptical stay home. I went in 100% and said this is gonna work for me and it did! It sure did," Isais says.

For information on Chuck DeBroder's hypnotherapy methods, click here: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/chuck-debroder-4459713_mindfulness-hypnotherapy-weatherforecasting-activity-7206105204264509441-z96W#:~:text=Forecasting%20a%20brighter%20future%2C%20one%20mind%20at%20a,mind%20has%20the%20power%20to%20change%20and%20improve.