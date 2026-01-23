Skip to Content
Freedom Behavioral Health Solutions relocates clinic

Published 6:10 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Mental health services are now a little more accessible to residents in East El Paso and on Fort Blis.

Freedom Behavioral Health Solutions moved to a new clinic site. That new clinic features therapy services, psychiatric evaluations, and tailored support for veterans, military servicemembers, and their families.

The company say new locations will allow them to implement the Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation program for treatment fighting depression.

A company spokesperson said that they would like to be an asset to the entire El Paso community.

The new clinic is located at 6601 Montana Avenue, near the El Paso International Airport.

