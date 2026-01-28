Study finds prolonged detention harms migrant children’s mental health

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Children of immigrants who are held in detention far longer than federal guidelines face serious and lasting mental and physical health consequences, according to recent research.

A study by the advocacy group Children at Risk found that roughly 400 migrant children were detained in Texas facilities for an average of 168 days or more far exceeding the 20-day limit established under the 1997 Flores Settlement Agreement, which governs the detention of migrant minors.

Experts warn the extended confinement places children at heightened risk for long-term psychological damage.

“Some of those mental health problems are depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder and behavioral challenges at school and at home,” said Dr. Jodi Berger Cardoso, an associate professor of social work at the University of Houston.

Cardoso, who has more than 20 years of clinical and research experience working with children, said untreated mental health issues during childhood often carry consequences well into adulthood.

“The research suggests that untreated mental health problems during childhood have long-term effects on both mental and physical health throughout the life cycle,” Cardoso said. “Children who don’t receive mental health treatment or lack protective factors often show more symptoms later in life.”

Beyond mental health challenges such as anxiety, depression and PTSD, children subjected to prolonged detention may also experience physical health conditions, including metabolic issues, high blood pressure and obesity, Cardoso said.

She added that chronic stress makes it difficult for children to regulate their bodies, increasing their likelihood of developing long-term health problems.

Cardoso said family instability and exposure to stressful environments make it difficult for children to feel safe something she described as essential to healthy development.

She encourages families to plan ahead in case one or more family members are detained, including identifying caregivers who can provide stability and help children maintain their daily routines.

“Have a plan in place,” Cardoso said. “Think about who may be consistent in the child’s life so they can continue to participate in school and their everyday activities.”

She added that open communication between parents and children is critical during uncertain times.