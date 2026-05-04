Former inmate pens book on starting over

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Matilde Hernandez says her lowest point of shame came when she was incarcerated and separated from her two children. She felt hopeless, and didn't think she would have the opportunity to resart her life.

"I was ashamed at what I went through," Hernandez says. Now, she has written a book about the journey that brought her from that low point to being a wellness instructor who helps others dig out from the depths of despair. Her story resonates not just with those leaving prison, but anyone who wants to rebuild their life.

Before her incarceration for theft, Matilde had a successful cleaning business and was working on her master's degree. Instead of letting the shame dictate the rest of her life, she had a turning point.

"I remember a voice saying "do you know who you are? "

She knew her mistakes didn't define her, and her story had purpose. Now, she shares them with others and says she's trying to light the world.

"If you make mistakes - you are on a journey. continue to discover yourself. because you make a mistake you can help others get back up," Hernandez says.

For others who are feeling low, Hernandez says it's time to reclaim your story. Whether it's overcoming incarceration, divorce, addiction, or total loss, there are strategies, support networks and mentors ready to guide you.

"If you are feeling hopeless today you are not alone. If you have anyone, reach out. Feeling like you don't have help is real. But there is someone out there. You don't have to do life alone."

For a link to Matilde Hernandez's book, "Beyond these Walls," click here: Beyond These Walls: Hernandez, Matilde: 9781637655924: Amazon.com: Books