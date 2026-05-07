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Be Mindful

Shining a Light on Wellness: Join the Mental Health Awareness Fair

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RACHEL MINJAREZ
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RACHEL MINJAREZ
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RACHEL MINJAREZ
By
Published 11:44 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Rachel Minjarez from Gift of Trucking shared a vision to build a community where everyone feels supported and understood. Mental health touches many lives. This event invites the community to connect, learn from each other, and have conversations that matter. Everyone is invited to join, support local groups, and enjoy a family-friendly day centered on health, awareness, and lasting change.

Event Details

Time: 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Date: May 16, 2026

Location: 4617 Ripley Dr., El Paso, TX

If you are interested in sponsorship, please contact Rachel Minjarez at 915-491-8944 or Alejandra Petion at 321-402-9366.

Article Topic Follows: Be Mindful
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Nichole Gomez

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Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

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