An open invite to all: conversation and coffee

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Starting the conversation about mental health can be intimidating. A local psychologist hopes a casual gathering over a cup of coffee will break down barriers without the formal structure or potential stigma associated with traditional therapy settings.

"The whole of our society lacks spaces to discuss mental health," says psychologist Adriana Terry. She decided to create that space at local coffee shops, with events she calls "La Pausa y Un Cafe," or a community gathering over coffee.

Terry knows the concept of actual therapy can be intimidating so this is what she calls 'a baby step toward that if you're not ready to dive too deep.' She says many people long for a deeper connection.

"I hope people leave here knowing what to do with their feelings and how to apply some of the psychology tips we're sharing," Terry says. In addition to mental health information, there are stress relieving toys on hand, and an introduction to concepts that could change lives.

"If we can help diagnose and give proper med management from a young age we can help manage those emotions, fears, whatever you have going on to help you thrive," She hopes this kind of open event puts El Paso on the map as a community that's emotionally intelligent.

The next La Pausa y un Cafe will be May 30th at Cafe Con Leche at 10 am. As Terry says, it may not be therapy, but it's therapeutic.

For more information, visit Terry's La Pausa website: https://www.lapausapractice.com/