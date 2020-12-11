U.S. Supreme Court rejects Texas Attorney General’s presidential election lawsuit

Bulletin

WASHINGTON, DC -- In an order late Friday afternoon, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton - and supported by President Donald Trump - seeking to overturn presidential election results in four battleground states.

The high court said the state of Texas lacked standing to file the suit because it does not have a "cognizable interest" in how other states conduct their own elections.

The court did not provide a vote count, but there were no dissents to the order made public.

Separately, Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas said they would have allowed the case to be filed because it was a matter of original jurisdiction (state verses state lawsuits can start at the Supreme Court), but would grant no other relief.

Paxton, a staunch Trump ally, sought to sue Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia and Wisconsin -- which all went for Democrat Joe Biden -- and invalidate their election results.

The court’s order was its second this week rebuffing Republican requests that it get involved in the 2020 election outcome. The justices turned away an appeal from Pennsylvania Republicans on Tuesday.

The Electoral College meets this coming Monday to formally elect Biden as the next president.

(The AP, ABC News and CNN contributed to this report.)