Texas GOP chairman suggests seceding from the U.S. after Supreme Court election decision

Texas Politics

WASHINGTON, DC -- The Texas state GOP chairman floated the the far-fetched possibility of secession Friday night for 'law-abiding states' after a U.S. Supreme Court defeat.

The court officially put to rest a brazen eleventh-hour attempt by the state of Texas and Republican allies of President Donald Trump to throw out millions of votes in four states and overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election.

In an unsigned, single-page order, the court rejected a lawsuit brought by Texas, citing a lack of standing under Article III of the Constitution. In dismissing the case, the court said Texas had no "cognizable interest" in how Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia conduct their own elections.

But Texas Republican Party chairman and former Congressman Allen West warned the court's decision "establishes a precedent that says states can violate the U.S. constitution and not be held accountable." He then suggested Texas and its 17 partner states in the suit secede.

"Perhaps law-abiding states should bond together and form a union of states that will abide by the constitution," West said in a statement.

Friday’s decision was the second this week by the Supreme Court regarding requests by Republicans to get the nation’s highest court involved in the election results. The court had rejected an appeal from Republicans in Pennsylvania just days ago.

The Electoral College will now meet this coming Monday to formally elect Biden as president.