Army records show brief career overlaps between New Orleans and Las Vegas suspects

By Haley Britzky, CNN

(CNN) — The Army veteran who drove a truck through a crowd in New Orleans and the Special Forces master sergeant who exploded a Tesla Cybertruck in Las Vegas last week briefly overlapped in their service at Fort Liberty, formerly called Fort Bragg, and while in Afghanistan on deployments.

For less than a year, Shamsud-Din Jabbar and Master Sgt. Matthew Alan Livelsberger served at Fort Liberty in North Carolina, with different units, according to their assignment and deployment history provided by the US Army on Sunday.

Law enforcement analysts investigating the New Orleans attack and the Las Vegas explosion have assessed there is no connection between the two deadly incidents, which both took place on New Year’s Day, a law enforcement source familiar with the latest intelligence assessment told CNN on Friday.

Livelsberger, 37, orchestrated a suicidal bomb, exploding a Tesla Cybertruck outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas. Livelsberger wrote of “political grievances,” armed conflicts elsewhere and domestic issues in the days leading up to his suicide, according to officials. The FBI special agent in charge of the bureau’s Las Vegas division called the incident “a tragic case of suicide involving a heavily decorated combat veteran who was struggling with PTSD and other issues.”

Jabbar was killed in a firefight with police after he rammed a pickup truck into a crowd during New Year’s celebrations on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, killing 14 people. The 42-year-old had pledged allegiance to ISIS.

Livelsberger served at Fort Liberty from December 2012 to October 2013 while assigned to a detachment within a Student Support Battalion; Lt. Col. Ruth Castro, an Army spokesperson, said he was a student of a course. The Army’s Special Warfare Center and School is based out of Fort Liberty. Jabbar served from June 2012 to January 2015 as the information technology team chief for the 82nd Airborne Division’s 1st Brigade Combat Team.

Fort Liberty is one of the Army’s biggest installations in the US, with more than 50,000 military service members assigned to the base, and tens of thousands more civilians and military family members.

Livelsberger and Jabbar were also deployed to Afghanistan at the same time, though it’s unclear where in the country they were. Jabbar deployed from February 2009 to January 2010, while Livelsberger was deployed from May 2009 to December 2009. Livelsberger was with the 10th Special Forces Group at the time of his deployment, while Jabbar was a human resources specialist out of Fort Richardson, Alaska.

After his assignment at Fort Liberty, Livelsberger was stationed at Fort Carson, Colorado, with the 10th Special Forces Group from October 2013 to July 2022, and then in Germany, where he was assigned at the time of the incident last week. Jabbar, meanwhile, moved into the Army Reserve after his time at Fort Liberty and served in Georgia and Texas.

The records released Sunday also showed Livelsberger had deployed nine times throughout his career, with five deployments to Afghanistan, and others to Tajikistan, Ukraine, the Republic of Georgia, and the Republic of Congo.

CNN’s Josh Campbell contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.