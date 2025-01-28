Shooting at Indiana supermarket leaves two people dead and two officers injured

By Hanna Park and Taylor Romine, CNN

(CNN) — Two people were killed and two police officers were injured in a shooting Monday evening at a supermarket in northern Indiana, police said.

The shooter died in a confrontation with police, officials said.

The incident began around 5:30 p.m., when a gunman opened fire at Martin’s Super Market, the Elkhart Police Department said in a statement.

A call reporting the attack was made to the city’s 911 center and officers and first responders arrived shortly after. Inside the store, they found two people fatally shot, pronouncing them dead at the scene, the statement said.

Officers then “engaged the shooting suspect” outside the store.

“During that engagement, two Elkhart Police Department officers sustained gunshot wounds, and the alleged shooting suspect was shot and killed,” the statement said.

Both officers were taken to local hospitals. One was treated and released, while the other remained hospitalized in fair but stable condition Monday night, officials said.

“There is believed to be no further danger to the public,” police said.

The shooting marks the latest example of everyday tasks being disrupted by gunfire in the US.

At least 20 mass shootings have occurred in the US so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which, like CNN defines such events as those involving four or more people shot, not including the gunman. Last year, the country tallied more than 500 mass shootings.

Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson called on the community to pray for everyone affected, including “our two police officers who were wounded, our heroic first responders and those at the incident.”

Authorities have not released the identities of the victims, the suspect or the officers involved, as they work to notify family members.

The motive for the shooting is unclear.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is leading the investigation, with assistance from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana State Police.

CNN reached out to the Elkhart Police Department and the Elkhart County Homicide Unit for comment.

All I could think about was my kids, pregnant mother recounts

Erin Swary, a pregnant mother, was chatting with the employee bagging her groceries when she heard a pop, she told CNN affiliate WNDU.

“I thought it was a balloon,” Swary said. “We all looked around and I saw everyone starting to duck.”

She described hearing “six to eight shots, just one right after another,” forcing her to drop to the ground.

“All I could think while I was down there was of my kids,” she told WNDU. “If he came around that corner, I thought I would probably [be] gone or shot as well.”

Swary said she eventually made it out of the store, where she stopped and warned a man against entering, according to the outlet.

Indiana Governor Mike Braun said he has been in contact with law enforcement officials and extended his condolences in a statement on X. “Maureen and I are praying for the victims and their families,” he wrote.

“In this horrific situation, words cannot express the pain felt in our community when a tragic incident like this happens,” said Chief Dan Milanese of the Elkhart Police Department.

Elkhart, a city in Elkhart County 15 miles east of South Bend, had a population of 53,484 in 2023.

