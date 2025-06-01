Start your week smart: Hurricane season, NASA nomination, Pacers defeat Knicks, United Airlines, Hajj

By Andrew Torgan, Daniel Wine and Meghan Pryce, CNN

Sunday spotlight

Hurricane season is officially here, and — no surprise — it’s expected to be a busy one.

Meanwhile, the federal government agencies responsible for forecasting and disaster relief are in turmoil.

President Donald Trump has criticized the Federal Emergency Management Agency as partisan, inefficient and unnecessary. He wants to shut it down and make states responsible. The National Weather Service is trying to fill more than 150 “critical” vacancies.

The key question: Will Americans get help when they need it the most?

1️⃣ What to expect: Another above-average hurricane season is in store, with 13 to 19 named storms forecasted. Three to five of those may grow to major hurricanes of Category 3 or stronger. El Niño could change things.

2️⃣ FEMA chaos: Hundreds of workers have left the agency, including more than two dozen senior leaders — and further cuts are looming.

3️⃣ ‘Not ready’: Hurricane preparations have slowed to a crawl, and FEMA isn’t ready for the June 1 start to the season, an internal review found. The agency made a late push, but some worry it’s too little too late.

4️⃣ Help wanted: Layoffs, early retirements and preexisting vacancies have left the National Weather Service in dire shape. Meteorologists told CNN they’re concerned forecasts and life-saving warnings are not going to be issued in time.

🎧 Listen in: A former meteorologist explains why staffing shortages could threaten lives when disaster strikes.

5️⃣ Lessons from 2024: There was a major disaster declaration every four days last year. Hurricanes and tropical storms affected more Americans — nearly 80 million — than any other type of catastrophic event.

Top headlines

• Trump withdraws Jared Isaacman’s nomination to lead NASA ‘after a thorough review of prior associations’

• Trans high school athlete wins two events at California finals in shadow of protests, Trump funding threats

• CNN Poll: A record share of Americans want the government to get more done. Few trust either party to do it

The week ahead

Monday

Russia last week proposed June 2 as the date for the next round of peace talks with Ukraine in Istanbul. However, a top Ukrainian official says Russia has not yet provided a document outlining its vision of steps toward a ceasefire, despite an agreement to do so following a prisoner exchange in May. On Sunday, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that a Ukrainian delegation will attend the talks.

Tuesday

If you’re a United Airlines customer who likes to cut things close, you may be in for a rude awakening. The carrier is changing its check-in deadline for domestic flights to 45 minutes before departure on June 3. That includes passengers with only carry-on bags, who previously had to check in a scant 30 minutes before the gate closed. Customers traveling internationally are required to check in at least 60 minutes before departure.

It’s also the 100th anniversary of the first flight of the Goodyear blimp. On June 3, 1925, an airship built by the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company named “Pilgrim” took to the skies over Akron, Ohio.

Wednesday

﻿The annual Hajj is set to begin today. On average, more than two million Muslims a year take part in the pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Last year’s Hajj was marred by the deaths of nearly 500 pilgrims due to the sweltering heat.

Thursday

A lunar lander named Resilience is scheduled to touch down on the moon. Built by Japan’s ispace, a private company, Resilience was launched in January and is currently orbiting the moon. It will be ispace’s second attempt at a successful lunar landing. Its first attempt ended in failure in 2023.

Friday

The week wraps up with the monthly employment report for May. In its previous reading, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said the US economy added a surprisingly strong 177,000 jobs in April.

Listen in

One Thing: 🎧 RFK Jr.’s Covid-19 course

In this episode of the “One Thing” podcast, CNN’s David Rind speaks with vaccine expert Dr. Paul Offit to break down recent changes around Covid-19 recommendations. Listen here.

Photos of the week

Check out more images from the week that was, curated by CNN Photos.

Sports + entertainment

At a glance …

The Indiana Pacers defeated the New York Knicks 125-108 to win the best-of-seven Eastern Conference Finals in six games and advance to the franchise’s first NBA Finals since 2000. The Pacers will play the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Finals, which starts Thursday.

For the second consecutive year, hockey fans will be treated to a Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers. The Oilers defeated the Dallas Stars 6-3 last Thursday to win Game 5 of the Western Conference Final and advance to the Cup. The Florida Panthers clinched their third consecutive Stanley Cup Final appearance following a 5-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final last Wednesday. Game 1 of the rematch is set for Wednesday in Edmonton.

Tommy Paul became the first American man since Andre Agassi in 2003 to reach the quarterfinals of the French Open after he beat Alexei Popyrin on Saturday.

PSG wins long-awaited first Champions League trophy with 5-0 win over Inter Milan. During celebrations in France, more than 500 people were arrested by police and two people were reported dead.

And the Belmont Stakes, the final leg in horse racing’s Triple Crown, is set for Saturday. Kentucky Derby-winner Sovereignty and Preakness-winner Journalism are expected to run. There will be no Triple Crown winner this year, however, as Sovereignty skipped the second leg to prepare for Belmont.

TV and streaming

In a Broadway first, CNN will air a live broadcast of George Clooney’s critically-acclaimed new play “Good Night and Good Luck” from Broadway’s Winter Garden Theater on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET across CNN, CNN International and streaming on CNN.com. In this landmark theatrical and live television event, two-time Academy Award winner and Tony Award-nominated actor George Clooney makes his Broadway debut as journalist Edward R. Murrow, showcasing his legendary, history-altering, on-air showdown with Sen. Joseph McCarthy.

In theaters

“The Phoenician Scheme” is the latest addition to writer/director Wes Anderson’s catalogue of quirky films. It features Benicio Del Toro, Mia Threapleton and Michael Cera.

“Ballerina” stars Ana De Armas in a new entry in the “John Wick” universe. Guns, knives, swords, cleavers, axes, ice picks and flamethrowers will all be put to use in this tale of a revenge.

“The Ritual” follows a all too familiar recipe: Take one possessed girl, one old priest, one young priest, add a heavy dose of exorcism — and shake well.

Finally, “The Life of Chuck” is a life-affirming film based on (surprise!) Stephen King’s novella about three chapters in the life of an ordinary man named Charles Krantz. Benjamin Pajak, Jacob Tremblay and Tom Hiddleston portray the titular Chuck as he grows to an adult.

Quiz time!

Looking for a challenge to start your week? Take CNN’s weekly news quiz to see how much you remember from the week that was! So far, 7.3% of readers who took the quiz got a perfect score and 33% got eight or more questions right. How will you fare?

Play me off …

Happy Birthday to Morgan Freeman!

Today is Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman’s 88th birthday. Please enjoy five minutes of one of the most soothing, yet authoritative voices you’ll ever hear. (Click here to view)

