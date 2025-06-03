US Open Golf Tournament Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

(CNN) — Here’s a look at the US Open Golf Tournament.

June 12-15, 2025 – The US Open is scheduled to take place at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.

June 16, 2024 – American golfer Bryson DeChambeau wins his second US Open title, finishing one stroke ahead of Rory McIlroy in a nerve-shredding finale at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina.

About

The US Open is a 72-hole golf championship and one of the four Grand Slam golf tournaments. The others are the Masters, the PGA Championship and the British Open.

The US Open invites professional or amateur golfers with a USGA Handicap Index not exceeding 0.4.

There are 156 players in the US Open. The field is comprised of place-winners in the Sectional Qualifying Rounds and those exempt from the qualifying rounds.

US Open Records

Most wins – Four golfers have won the US Open four times: Willie Anderson, Bob Jones, Ben Hogan and Jack Nicklaus.

Youngest winner – John J. McDermott, 19 years old, 1911.

Oldest winner – Hale Irwin, 45 years old, 1990.

Biggest comeback, final round – Arnold Palmer came back from 7 strokes off the lead in the final round to win the US Open in 1960.

Largest margin win – Tiger Woods, 15 strokes, 2000.

Highest score on one hole – Ray Ainsley, 19 strokes on a par 4, 1938.

Five golfers have won all four majors, though none have done it in the same year: Hogan, Gene Sarazen, Gary Player, Nicklaus and Woods.

US Open History

October 4, 1895 – The first US Open Championship takes place on the nine-hole course at Newport Golf and Country Club in Newport, Rhode Island. Ten professionals and one amateur play in the 36-hole tournament. Horace Rawlins, a course assistant, wins the tournament. He wins $150.

1933 – An amateur, John Goodman wins the tournament. No other amateur has won since.

1954 – First televised nationally.

1965 – Four 18-hole daily rounds, the present format, are instituted for the first time.

2002 – Played at a publicly-owned course for the first time, Bethpage State Park’s Black Course in Farmingdale, New York.

2005 – International qualifying sites are added.

2014 – A record 10,127 golfers qualify for the US Open.

April 6, 2020 – It is announced that the 2020 tournament is being rescheduled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

