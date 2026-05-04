5 things to know for May 4: Hantavirus outbreak, Spirit Airlines shutdown, Iran war, gas prices, Kentucky Derby

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

The Force is strong, readers. May 4 is known among devotees as “Star Wars Day,” when the famous movie franchise and its many TV spinoffs are celebrated. So whether you’re revisiting a classic or quoting your favorite line, may the fourth be with you today as you lean into your inner Jedi.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Hantavirus outbreak

A virus spread by rodents has killed at least three people aboard a Dutch-flagged cruise ship as health workers race to evacuate others showing symptoms. The World Health Organization says it is investigating a suspected outbreak of Hantavirus — a rare but potentially deadly pathogen that can trigger severe respiratory illness. Read more.

2️⃣ Spirit Airlines shutdown

Spirit Airlines abruptly shut down operations and canceled all flights on Saturday, making it the first major US airline in 25 years to go out of business due to financial problems. Its demise has stranded thousands of passengers who have to adjust their plans and others with tickets for future dates. The budget carrier tried to reach a “Hail Mary” deal with the Trump administration, but a key group of creditors balked at the proposal. Read more.

3️⃣ Iran war

President Donald Trump said the US will start guiding so-called neutral ships through the Strait of Hormuz today in a mission dubbed Project Freedom. US Central Command says it will provide military support, though a US official said the effort is not an escort mission. Iran, meanwhile, warned that “any foreign military force” will be attacked if they try to approach or enter the strait. Read more.

4️⃣ Gas prices

As the war in Iran fuels instability in oil markets, the impact is hitting drivers fast: The national average gas price has surged to $4.45 a gallon, according to AAA. That’s $1.28 higher than this time a year ago — or up nearly 50% since the war began in February. Read more.

5️⃣ Kentucky Derby

History was made at Churchill Downs over the weekend. Cherie DeVaux became the first woman trainer to win the Kentucky Derby as underdog Golden Tempo surged from the back of the pack to pull off a stunning upset victory. The breakthrough win caps one of racing’s most dramatic finishes and marks a milestone moment for the sport. Read more.

WATCH: Female trainer makes history at Kentucky Derby

Breakfast browse

Video: Shakira draws crowd of 2 million for Rio concert

The staggering turnout puts it among the largest concerts of her career.

At this party, everyone is the same height

Guests at a California gathering stepped into custom shoes that made them all 6 feet 5 inches tall.

Fetching jerseys for your furry friends

Adidas is extending its World Cup collection to four-legged fans to help pets and their owners “celebrate their love for the game together.”

Ube, everywhere

CNN goes inside the complex, secretive business of buying ube, the internet’s new favorite food.

Remembering Alex Zanardi

The Italian auto racing champion-turned-Paralympic gold medalist, whose career was marked by two life-altering accidents, has died. He was 59.

And finally…

▶️ The hunt for drones inside prisons

Some prisons are scrambling to stop drones from dropping contraband inside their gates. Officials are testing new tech and tactics to counter the threat.

The-CNN-Wire

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