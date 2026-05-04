Mass shooting at Oklahoma lake party injures 13 – the latest in a rash of shootings involving youth parties

By Hanna Park, Holly Yan, CNN

(CNN) — At least 13 people were hospitalized after gunfire erupted at an Oklahoma lake party – the latest in a trio of shootings involving teens or young adults over the weekend across the US.

The chaos unfolded around 9 p.m. local time at a campground near Arcadia Lake, about 13 miles north of Oklahoma City, Edmond police spokesperson Emily Ward said.

No suspects are in custody, but police believe there is no ongoing threat to the public, Ward told CNN.

“This is obviously a very terrifying situation, and we understand the concern from the public and those involved,” she told reporters at the scene. “We are working extremely hard to find these suspects and help these victims.”

The attack is among more than 130 US mass shootings with four or more victims this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Gunfire has killed at least 278 youths ages 12 to 17 so far this year, with another 796 injured, according to GVA.

The pandemonium in Oklahoma happened hours after a shooting at a post-prom party in Indianapolis left one woman dead and at least two others wounded, CNN affiliate WTHR reported.

Just a day earlier, two people were killed and at least 10 others were injured Saturday at a Texas party involving “juveniles and young adults,” the Amarillo Police Department said.

As temperatures rise, so does the likelihood of violence, studies suggest.

Suspects who wore ski masks are still on the loose

In Oklahoma, the circumstances surrounding the mass shooting remain unclear. “We’re kind of all over the metro speaking with victims and witnesses,” Ward said at a late-night news conference.

Investigators believe the attackers were two men wearing ski masks when they opened fire, CNN affiliate KOKH reported.

Police initially reported at least 10 victims were taken to hospitals in “various conditions,” but noted that number would likely rise because some people drove themselves to hospitals.

Three people were being treated at Integris Health Edmond Hospital, and 10 were at Integris Health Baptist Medical Center in Oklahoma City, a spokesperson for the hospital system told the Associated Press. CNN has reached out to Integris Health and police for more details.

Authorities did not reveal the age range of the victims. But Ward described the gathering as a “large party,” and many of those present appeared to be “young adults.”

Arcadia Lake is a popular destination for picnicking, camping, fishing and water sports. Edmond has about 100,000 residents.

A flyer seen on social media suggested an event ca﻿lled Sunday Funday had been scheduled near the lake Sunday evening.

“Please send prayers our way and we do apologize to everyone,” the organizers said in a separate post.

This story has been updated with additional information.

CNN’s Sydney Bishop, Jen Christensen and Sneha Dhandapani contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

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