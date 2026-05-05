5 things to know for May 5: CNN debate, Trump’s approval rating, Hormuz hostilities, Cruise ship lockdown, Met Gala

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

It’s Cinco de Mayo — the annual reminder that America loves a good theme. The holiday marks Mexico’s 1862 victory over France at the Battle of Puebla, but it’s a much bigger deal in the US, where it’s been rebranded as a marketing tool for restaurants and bars.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ CNN debate

The top seven contenders in a highly competitive race to become California’s next governor will face off in a CNN debate today at 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET). What sets this contest apart is California’s unusual “jungle primary” system, which could leave November’s ballot without a Democrat. Here’s how:

All candidates run on one ballot in June, with the top two advancing — regardless of party.

A crowded Democratic field risks splitting the vote, leaving no clear frontrunner.

That opens the door for two Republicans to finish in the top two, potentially shutting Democrats out of the general election in November.

WATCH: How does California’s ‘jungle primary’ work?

2️⃣ Trump’s approval rating

President Donald Trump’s approval rating has fallen to one of its lowest levels, even below where it stood after the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot. His 35% average in the CNN Poll of Polls is comparable to ratings seen during George W. Bush’s presidency. Read more.

3️⃣ Hormuz hostilities

The US and Iran traded shots on Monday in the Strait of Hormuz, raising fresh doubts about an already fragile ceasefire. President Trump also warned Iranian forces they would be “blown off the face of the Earth” if they targeted US ships in the strategic waterway. Read more.

4️⃣ Cruise ship lockdown

Almost 150 people, including 17 Americans, are stranded on a cruise ship off the west coast of Africa after a suspected hantavirus outbreak on the vessel killed at least three people and left several others ill. The ship is now under lockdown, anchored off Praia, the capital of Cape Verde, after being refused entry to the port. Read more.

5️⃣ Met Gala

Hundreds of celebrities gathered at the Met Gala on Monday, bringing a range of looks inspired by this year’s theme: “Fashion is Art.” Outfits ran from subtle to theatrical as the event brought in a record $42 million for New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, up from $31 million a year ago. Read more.

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Breakfast browse

Party of one: Solo dining is more popular than ever

Dining alone is becoming more common globally, but some restaurants continue to refuse solo guests.

A cosmic mystery

Astronomers have found an atmosphere around a solar system object that shouldn’t have one.

Child safety lab launching ‘crash testing’ for AI tools

Just as cars are crash-tested for child safety, this research lab aims to test how AI tools could impact kids and teens

Britney Spears DUI case

The pop star pleaded guilty on Monday to a lesser charge in her DUI case, a move that will help her avoid jail time.

Lawmaker settlements come to light

Newly released documents show that more than $300,000 in taxpayer funds was used to settle sexual harassment claims involving lawmakers.

And finally…

▶️ Why you’re paying for the jet fuel shortage when you fill up your car

In this short video, CNN’s David Goldman shows how different types of oil shape gas prices nationwide.

The-CNN-Wire

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