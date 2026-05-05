Manhunt underway for special forces veteran with extensive survival training accused of shooting his wife

By Holly Yan, CNN

(CNN) — Investigators are scouring heavily wooded terrain to find an armed special forces veteran suspected of trying to kill his wife, Tennessee officials said.

Craig Berry has been on the run since early Friday morning, when he shot his wife in Dover, on the northwestern fringe of Tennessee near the Kentucky border, authorities say.

“The suspect fled into the woods near the residence before deputies arrived,” the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office said.

A warrant has been issued accusing Berry of second-degree attempted murder, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities have not revealed the wife’s current condition.

The arduous manhunt is especially challenging given the suspect’s outdoors skills.

“Berry is a retired special forces veteran and has extensive training in survival tactics,” the sheriff’s office posted Monday on Facebook.

“He is an excellent swimmer and diver, and is in good physical shape. He is armed with at least one handgun and is believed to have taken extra ammunition.”

A trail camera captured an image believed to be of Berry wearing camouflage clothing, investigators said.

“We are not ruling out the possibility that he has received some outside assistance after the incident,” the sheriff’s office said. “We have no information that he is no longer in the area.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

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