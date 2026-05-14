5 things to know for May 14: Historic summit, opioid crisis, nuclear weapons, Supreme Court, unruly tourists

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

The 2026 World Cup final at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium is already expected to draw millions of viewers worldwide. Now, with a celebrity-packed halftime show, FIFA is turning the championship match into a full-blown pop culture spectacle.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Historic summit

Chinese leader Xi Jinping hailed a new era of US-China relations defined by “stable” ties during talks with President Donald Trump in Beijing today. Their multi-day summit has struck a notably conciliatory tone, with both leaders extending a hand of partnership as Xi said they agreed to establish a “constructive strategic” relationship over the next three years and beyond. But Xi also warned that Taiwan “is the most important issue in China-US relations” and it could create a “very dangerous situation” if mishandled. Read more.

2️⃣ Opioid crisis

Throughout both of his terms, President Trump has repeatedly taken aim at the opioid crisis in the US — specifically, the deadly drug fentanyl, and China’s role in its global trade. China remains the leading source of precursor chemicals used to make fentanyl and other synthetic drugs in Mexico and elsewhere, and US officials say Beijing’s efforts to tighten oversight of its pharmaceutical sector still fall short. Read more.

ALSO: New substances are showing up in the US drug supply

3️⃣ Nuclear weapons

Vice President JD Vance said Wednesday that the US is “making progress” in negotiations with Iran and remains focused on ensuring Tehran can never obtain a nuclear weapon. This comes as the US energy secretary told lawmakers Wednesday that Iran is “frighteningly close” to constructing nuclear weapons, insisting that the country is “weeks away” from enriching one ton of its uranium to weapons-grade levels. Read more.

MEANWHILE: Putin tests powerful nuclear-capable missile dubbed “Satan II”

4️⃣ Supreme Court

The Supreme Court is beginning to hand down opinions in key cases for the 2025-2026 term that will have far-reaching implications for millions of Americans. Most of the biggest decisions are typically released in May and June before the justices break for the summer, though the court has already issued a few major rulings this year. Read more.

5️⃣ Unruly tourists

A tourist who drew widespread condemnation after allegedly hurling a coconut-sized rock at “Lani” — a beloved and endangered Hawaiian monk seal near a Maui beach — has been arrested. It follows a string of recent incidents worldwide involving unruly tourists, including vandalism at historic landmarks and violent behavior on flights. Read more.

Breakfast browse

Sequins, ruffles and 3D polka dots

Demi Moore, Jane Fonda and Maika Monroe were among the stars showcasing the best looks at the Cannes Film Festival.

‘Chud the Builder’ in custody

The livestreamer, known for posting controversial videos using racial slurs, is facing an attempted murder charge after a shooting outside a courthouse.

Cruise ship sickness

Around 1,700 passengers are being held on a cruise ship after reports of an illness, but it’s not linked to the hantavirus outbreak, French authorities said.

Neanderthal dentists?

Scientists say that scratches found on a 59,000-year-old tooth may be the earliest signs of a cavity filling in human history.

High cost for Americans

Taxpayers paid over half a million dollars in confidential congressional sexual harassment settlements dating back decades — a total higher than previously made public, newly released documents reviewed by CNN show.

And finally…

▶️ Graduation speaker booed

A real estate executive “struck a chord” at the University of Central Florida’s commencement. Hear what caused the crowd’s reaction.

The-CNN-Wire

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