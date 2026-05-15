American Airlines plane, with congressman onboard, makes emergency landing after smoke detected in the cabin

By Aaron Cooper, CNN

(CNN) — An American Airlines regional jet with a congressman on board made an emergency landing and evacuated on the tarmac on Friday after smoke was reported in the cabin moments before landing.

American Eagle flight 5318, operated by PSA Airlines, was flying to Kansas City from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport when the smoke was reported, the FAA said.

“Bluestreak 5318, declaring an emergency. We’re landing,” the PSA pilot said as the plane was two miles from touching down, according to recordings of air traffic control audio captured by Broadcastify.

Other aircraft circled the airport as the CRJ-900 regional jet landed and all 76 passengers evacuated onto the taxiway.

Congressman Tracey Mann, who represents much of western Kansas, was on the flight and posted photos and video of passengers climbing out onto the wing.

“There was smoke on our aircraft and so we landed and are now sitting on the tarmac,” he said in a video posted to Facebook. “Really appreciate our first responders, folks from fire.”

The FAA will investigate the incident, according to a statement from the agency.

“The safety of our customers and team members is our top priority, and we are sorry for their experience,” American said.

The-CNN-Wire

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