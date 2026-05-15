Explosive device safely detonated after being found in critical Alabama reservoir

By Diego Mendoza, CNN

A “grenade-type” explosive device was safely detonated after being found in an Alabama reservoir that supplies drinking water to the city of Mobile and its surrounding area, officials said.

The device was discovered Wednesday by divers surveying the Converse Reservoir dam in Mobile County for routine repair and maintenance, prompting a notification to the sheriff’s office and a multi-agency response, including the FBI, according to the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System (MAWSS).

It is unclear where the device originated, how it ended up in the reservoir and whether it was intentionally placed there or mistakenly discarded.

“Our top priority is keeping your drinking water safe,” said MAWSS Director Bud McCrory in a statement. “This is an unprecedented threat, and we are fortunate that this device was discovered before it could cause serious damage to our water supply or harm to individuals.”

Officials have notified the Department of Homeland Security about the incident because the reservoir and dam are federally designated critical infrastructure, according to MAWSS.

CNN has reached out to MAWSS and DHS for more information.

The Converse Reservoir, also known as Big Creek Lake, is a 3,600-acre manmade watershed providing drinking water to 350,000 people in the city of Mobile and surrounding areas, according to the MAWSS website.

Parts of the reservoir are accessible for recreational activities, such as fishing, boat rentals and picnics, its website says.

The agencies involved in Wednesday’s response included the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, FBI Bomb Squad, Mobile Police Department Explosive Ordinance Detail, ALEA Bomb Squad, and the Daphne Search and Rescue Team, MAWSS said.

In response to the discovery, MAWSS said it would work with relevant law enforcement to enhance security at the reservoir and dam.

At least two federal officials have expressed gratitude to authorities for their work safely removing the device.

“We are thankful for the diligent work that led to identifying this device and for the multi-agency response team that was able to detonate the device,” Republican Sen. Katie Britt of Alabama wrote on X. “Ensuring that our reservoirs remain secure is critical.”

“My team and I have been in contact with state and local officials. We are thankful no one was harmed,” Britt added.

Alabama Republican Rep. Barry Moore also posted on X: “Thankful for local, state, and federal law enforcements quick response to this matter and that no one was hurt.”

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