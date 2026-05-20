Tracking tornadoes, revenge porn, how to spend $1M: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! What would you do with $1 million? That’s the standard “Survivor” prize — and past winners have spent it in some surprising ways. (Tonight, one player takes home double!)

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ Tracking tornadoes

In an average year, more than 1,000 twisters roar across the US, leaving death and destruction behind. Now that it’s the height of tornado season, you can keep tabs on them thanks to our weather and visuals teams.

🌦️ Check out CNN’s new weather app

2️⃣ Screen time

Social media scrolling, nonstop texting and hours of video games can be harmful, and now it’s a public health concern in the US. A new surgeon general’s advisory raises the alarm about the risks for kids and teens.

3️⃣ Fueling up

Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of the summer driving season. With tens of millions of Americans hitting the road for the holiday, gas prices are nearing an all-time high.

4️⃣ Revenge porn

Thanks to a new law that just went into effect, online platforms are now required to remove non-consensual intimate images within 48 hours of reporting. Here’s how to get something taken down.

5️⃣ ‘A compelling idea’

Neptune’s third-largest moon could be the lone intact survivor from the planet’s ancient satellite system. The new analysis upends previous assumptions.

Watch this

✈️ Midair collision: Four aviators safely ejected when their fighter jets crashed into each other during an air show at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho.

Top headlines

US indicts former Cuban President Raúl Castro

Retired cop jailed over Charlie Kirk meme settles unlawful incarceration lawsuit for over $800K

Florida prosecutor charged with emailing herself the most sought-after documents from Jack Smith’s Trump investigation

Check this out

👩🏾‍🍳 ‘An inspiration’: Pioneering chef Edna Lewis built the future of American dining on Black country tradition. A classic cookbook reflects her influence.

For CNN subscribers

Iran eyes a new source of power deep beneath the Strait of Hormuz

Who will pay for Trump’s pet projects? Taxpayers

Analysis: Russia is losing in Ukraine. Xi has noticed — Trump should too

Quiz time

Former Congressman and liberal icon Barney Frank has died at 86. Which state did he represent for more than three decades?

﻿A. Illinois

B. New York

C. Massachusetts

D. California

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in yesterday’s newsletter: Costumed intruder jumps into Punch’s enclosure

🧠 Quiz answer: C. Frank represented Massachusetts and helped draft reforms that sought to rein in the financial industry after the 2008 crash.

▶️ Make sense of what’s happening with unlimited articles and exclusive insights. Subscribe here.

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

The-CNN-Wire

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Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson and Chris Good.