5 things to know for May 21: AI, compensation fund, Iran’s weapons, California wildfires, food preservatives

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By Alexandra Banner, CNN

Stephen Colbert will sign off from “The Late Show” tonight, ending his run in the storied CBS chair once occupied by David Letterman. What comes next for one of TV’s biggest personalities is an open question as others across the industry try to navigate the fragile world of network comedy.Write a short intro with link to story.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Artificial intelligence

Concerns about artificial intelligence replacing human workers have simmered over the past year as companies slash headcounts, saying automation will streamline operations and cut costs. Officials have also warned that increasingly advanced AI systems could intensify cyberattacks and other digital threats. Amid those concerns, the White House could issue an executive order as soon as today that would push for a government review of new AI models before they’re released publicly. Read more.

MEANWHILE: AI turned Samsung into a $1 trillion company. Its workers want a bigger slice of the pie

2️⃣ Compensation fund

The Trump administration has created a nearly $1.8 billion fund to compensate people who claim they faced political persecution. But the effort is already facing legal challenges: Two police officers who defended the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, when Trump supporters rioted, are now suing to stop any payout to violent protesters who could benefit. Read more.

INTERACTIVE: The Trump “Anti-Weaponization Fund” documents, annotated

3️⃣ Iran’s weapons

Iran is rebuilding its military capabilities much faster than expected following recent US-Israeli strikes on its weapons infrastructure. Sources tell CNN that Iran has already restarted some drone production during the six-week ceasefire that began in early April, a sign it is rapidly restoring its degraded military capabilities. Read more.

4️⃣ California wildfires

Multiple wildfires have prompted evacuation warnings for tens of thousands in Southern California. A massive blaze that officials say was “human-caused” has scorched nearly a third of Santa Rosa Island in Channel Islands National Park, threatening a fragile ecosystem that is home to dozens of rare plants and animals — including some found nowhere else on Earth. Read more.

WATCH: More than a dozen fires rage across California

5️⃣ Food presevatives

Common food preservatives often marketed as “natural” may be linked to an increased risk of high blood pressure and heart disease, according to a new study. Researchers found that people who consumed more foods containing additives like citric acid and ascorbic acid (widely known as vitamin C) had a 22% greater risk of developing high blood pressure. Read more.

Breakfast browse

Best US beaches for 2026

A coastal scientist known as “Dr. Beach” has released his annual ranking of the best beaches in America — and suddenly, I’m looking at flights.

Video: Living inside a haunted royal palace

For the last four years, Jack Josephs has lived in King Henry VIII’s royal palace rent-free. But he may also have a few ghostly roommates.

SpaceX files for stock sale that could make Musk a trillionaire

SpaceX officially revealed its plans to go public on Wednesday, which would catapult Elon Musk’s already world-leading wealth to even greater heights.

No-cost IVF treatment is still a long way off

Americans were promised in 2024 that IVF treatment would be fully covered by the government or insurance companies, but that has yet to become a reality. Here’s where things stand.

Vanessa Trump reveals cancer diagnosis

Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr., and mother of five announced Wednesday she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

And finally…

▶️ Why do prices keep going up?

Inflation is hitting lower- and middle-income Americans especially hard. CNN senior business reporter David Goldman explains why prices could stay high unless wealthy Americans stop spending.

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