Deadly heat wave, ‘Wasian’ pride, cosmic cannibalism: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Teens need all the sleep they can get — experts recommend eight to 10 hours a day. But this late-night habit is hurting their mental health.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ Deadly heat wave

Europe is already shattering temperature records, with parts of the continent sweltering alarmingly early in the year. Meteorologists say there’s one clear reason why.

📱 Get the new CNN Weather app

2️⃣ Fear and numbness

Interpreter Meenu Batra helped migrants navigate immigration court. Then she was detained for more than six weeks by the Department of Homeland Security. She’s still recovering from the harrowing experience.

3️⃣ ‘Wasian’ pride

People of mixed white and Asian descent, including celebrities such as Olympic figure skater Alysa Liu and “Heated Rivalry” actor Hudson Williams, are embracing the spotlight. Not everyone feels seen.

4️⃣ Causing a buzz

A new coffee chain is growing like crazy, with hundreds of locations in 38 states. But you won’t find one in airports or on busy street corners in major American cities — here’s why.

5️⃣ Cosmic cannibalism

The Milky Way devoured another galaxy about 10 billion years ago. Astronomers dubbed it Loki, after the Norse god of mischief, and now they’ve found the scraps.

Watch this

🏔️ Going to extremes: Oliver Foran is trying to beat the world record for the fastest sea-to-summit ascent of Mount Everest. Mother Nature has presented lots of obstacles.

Top headlines

Check this out

🚆 Underground travel: Engineers want to build more train lines to connect European cities. Mountains pose challenges, but massive tunnels beneath the Alps are making it possible.

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Quiz time

🏎️ Felix Rosenqvist just won the closest Indianapolis 500 in history. What was the margin of victory?

﻿A. 0.0233 seconds

B. 0.0477 seconds

C. 0.1349 seconds

D. 0.3416 seconds

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in yesterday’s newsletter: The greatest hot-weather drink you’ve probably never heard of

🧠 Quiz answer: A. Thanks to a late pass, Rosenqvist edged out David Malukas by 0.0233 seconds in a wild finish.

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Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson and Toni Odejimi.