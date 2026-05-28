5 things to know for May 28: Trump accuser, Fresh strikes, Presidential health, Redistricting, Laos cave rescue

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

A legal technicality treats online prediction markets differently than traditional sportsbooks or other forms of gambling, which are 21+ in most states. Addiction experts and state regulators say this has opened the door to an emerging public health crisis.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Trump accuser

The Justice Department has launched a criminal investigation into E. Jean Carroll, the former magazine columnist who accused President Trump of sexual assault. The investigation focuses on whether Carroll committed perjury in testimony related to her two civil lawsuits against the president. Juries previously awarded Carroll millions of dollars in damages, which Trump is appealing. Read more.

WATCH: What we know about the investigation

2️⃣ Fresh strikes

A fragile ceasefire is under threat after Iran and the US traded new strikes earlier today. They were carried out just hours after President Trump vowed to seal a favorable deal to end the war amid fluid negotiations. Read more.

3️⃣ Presidential health

President Donald Trump declared everything checked out “PERFECTLY” after his annual physical exam this week, as allies portray the 79-year-old as unusually energetic and sharp despite persistent scrutiny over his health. But even glowing assessments from his doctors have done little to quiet questions about Trump’s medical transparency and fitness. Read more.

MEANWHILE: Jill Biden says she worried Joe Biden was having a stroke during 2024 debate

4️⃣ Redistricting

Republicans are heading into the midterms with a significant advantage after aggressively reshaping House maps across the country. The GOP could finish this year’s redistricting battle 10 seats ahead, making it far harder for Democrats to retake the chamber even as President Trump’s popularity hits new lows. Read more.

5️⃣ Laos cave rescue

Specialist cave divers racing to rescue a group of villagers trapped in a flooded cave in a remote part of Laos say they are cautiously optimistic that the stranded men could soon be brought to safety. Five of the seven missing villagers were found alive on Wednesday in a deep underground chamber, but a high-stakes extraction lies ahead. Read more.

Breakfast browse

What it’s like to be brainwashed by a cult leader

Three siblings grew up in a cult run by Tony Alamo, a notorious false prophet. Then an FBI raid thrust them into the real world, where rebuilding their lives from scratch proved to be enormously difficult.

King Arthur manuscript goes on sale

A rare medieval manuscript featuring early tales of King Arthur and Merlin, which has been in private hands for about 700 years, is heading to auction with an eye-popping price tag.

BTS takeover reaches the grocery store

The boy band has made its way onto a popular snack.

Kate Moss’ infamous ‘party era’ photo has been misconstrued for years

This image of Kate Moss on her 33rd birthday became an emblem of the supermodel’s “party era.” Photographer Greg Brennan wants to set the record straight.

Video: The French Open has a dirty secret

There are few images in tennis more iconic than the red clay of Roland Garros. But it turns out the courts are barely made of clay at all.

Weather

🌤️ Check your local forecast to see what you can expect.

And finally…

▶️ Kangaroo leads police on wild chase

Police in Waco, Texas, found themselves in an unusually bouncy pursuit to recapture a runaway kangaroo.

The-CNN-Wire

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Today’s edition of 5 Things AM was edited and produced by CNN’s Lauren Kent.