5 things to know for May 29: Rocket explodes, Potential deal, Inflation, Hawaii manhunt, $250 bill

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

AI-generated voice scams are becoming increasingly sophisticated, with technology that can now mimic the voices of people you know and trust. Experts say a few simple tips can help you spot the warning signs.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Rocket explodes

A Blue Origin rocket erupted in a fireball on Thursday during a ground test in Cape Canaveral, Florida, creating a dramatic setback for Jeff Bezos’ space company. No one was injured, the company said, and investigators are working to determine what caused the “anomaly,” or mishap. It’s unclear how the incident will impact Blue Origin’s future lunar ambitions. Read more.

WATCH: See the explosion on the launchpad

2️⃣ Potential deal

The US and Iran reached a tentative agreement to open the Strait of Hormuz and start nuclear talks, according to US officials on Thursday. President Donald Trump still needs to give his approval, though, and the situation in the region remains tense. Read more.

LATEST: A key sticking point in negotiations to end the Iran war

3️⃣ Inflation

Elevated gas prices pushed inflation up again last month, according to a new report. As inflation is at a three-year high, US households are also saving at their lowest rate in years, underscoring the growing financial pressure on consumers. Read more.

MORE: The US’ pile of emergency oil is shrinking fast

4️⃣ Hawaii manhunt

A manhunt in Hawaii ended on Thursday with the arrest of a 36-year-old suspect in the killings of three elderly men, police said. The suspect was found hiding in a cave – nearly three days after the first victim was discovered. Read more.

5️⃣ $250 bill

The Bureau of Engraving and Printing is planning to potentially print a commemorative $250 bill with the image of President Donald Trump to mark the United States’ 250th anniversary. But US law generally prohibits living people from appearing on currency, meaning any exception would require congressional approval — and there’s no indication it would pass. Read more.

Happening later

Pam Bondi testifies as part of Epstein probe

Former Attorney General Pam Bondi will appear today before the House Oversight Committee – behind closed doors – amid an ongoing probe into the Epstein files. More on what she may be asked.

Breakfast browse

Trump Accounts app goes live

There’s a new app for parents who set up Trump Accounts for their children. Here’s how it works.

Concerns about TikTok

Four months after the US averted a TikTok ban, some lawmakers say Americans still don’t have enough information about whether the deal addresses national security concerns.

South Korean computer chip company joins $1 trillion club

SK Hynix is now one of the few companies on the planet that has a market cap of $1 trillion. Its rise comes as the chip industry has been propelled to new levels amid the AI boom.

In praise of Australia’s most unpopular city

Australians think this place is boring. Here’s why you should visit anyway.

Meet the man creating wearable art for the world’s best athletes

Jordan Dawson has spent years transforming cleats into personalized art. Soon, his creations will appear on soccer’s biggest stage: the World Cup.

⚽️ Sign up for The Beautiful Game newsletter by CNN Sports

CNN Sports will give you behind-the-scenes reporting from the World Cup, expert analysis and point you towards the biggest storylines of the day. Click here to sign up (it’s free).

Weather

🌤️ Check your local forecast to see what you can expect.

Quiz time

How well do you remember this week’s news? Put your knowledge to the test.

Construction is underway for the first major sporting event to be held on White House grounds. What type of competition will be featured?

A. Tennis

B. Golf

C. Basketball

D. Mixed martial arts

Take me to the quiz.

And finally…

▶️ A graduation laugh

At Harvard University’s graduation ceremony, comedian Conan O’Brien delivered a commencement speech packed with jokes — including one about suing his alma mater.

The-CNN-Wire

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Today’s edition of 5 Things AM was edited and produced by CNN’s Lauren Kent.