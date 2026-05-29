Skip to Content
CNN - National

No serious injuries after vehicle crashes into Detroit airport terminal

By
New
Published 9:34 AM

By Alexandra Skores, CNN

(CNN) — A vehicle has crashed into a terminal at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, the airport authority said Friday.

The vehicle crashed into the Evans terminal, but no serious injuries were reported and police are investigating, the airport said in a post on X.

This is the second ramming incident at the airport in recent months.

In January, a car crashed into a check-in area and hit a ticket counter in a different terminal at the same airport. That driver was taken into custody and six people were treated by emergency medical services.

CNN has reached out to the airport, police and fire department for more information.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - National

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.