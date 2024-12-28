Authorities warn of scam involving malware installed from QR code

By Nick Lentz

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Michigan (WWJ) — Authorities in St. Clair County are warning residents of a scam involving a fake Amazon package and a QR code that installs malware.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office says a resident recently received what appeared to be an Amazon package with a diamond ring, but that resident didn’t order a ring.

The package included a sheet with a QR code that installs malware on any device that scans it. Authorities say the malware appears to steal personal information, including banking and credit card information.

The sheriff’s office says anyone who gets a suspicious package should contact their local police department.

Earlier this month, several Monroe County residents reported a phone scam involving phony legal threats and demands of payment through Venmo or Zelle.

