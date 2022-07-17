Dog helps capture infamous Mexican drug lord

(CNN) - Meet Max, the dog that is credited with helping capture infamous drug lord, Rafael Caro Quintero.

Authorities say the dog discovered the fugitive hiding in bushes in the Northwestern State of Sinaloa on Friday.

Quintero was wanted for the kidnapping, torture and killing of a U.S. DEA agent in 1985.

He was on the run for nearly a decade after he walked out of a Mexican prison in 2013 on a technicality.

Quintero was on the FBI’s most wanted list and had a $20 million dollar bounty on his head.

Mexico says he will be extradited to the U.S.