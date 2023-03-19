Yosemite National Park partially reopens after 3-week closure

(CNN)- Yosemite National Park will begin to reopen Saturday after storms forced a 3-week closure.

The park service says Yosemite will be open from sunrise to sunset this weekend and Yosemite Valley will be open 24 hours a day starting Monday.

Thanks to work like this clearing project Monday, the main roads and some overnight lodgings are open.

Smaller roads and campgrounds will stay closed for now, due to snow.

Yosemite is recovering from storms that brought 21 inches of rain and snow higher than a one -story house in some areas.

More taxing weather could be on the way.

Officials say visitors should be ready with warm, waterproof clothing and vehicle chains.