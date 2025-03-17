LAPD reports drop in homicides, other crimes for 2024

By Zakir Jamal

3/17/25 (LAPost.com) — The Los Angeles Police Department released its crime data for 2024 Monday, and indicated an across-the-board decrease in crimes from the year before.

Headlining the report was a decrease in violent crimes, including a 14% drop in homicides and a 19% drop in persons shot, compared to 2023.

“The 2024 crime data reflects the impact of our ongoing commitment to public safety and the strength of our partnerships with the community,” said LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell in a statement. “A 14% reduction in homicides and a 19% drop in shooting victims are significant strides in our efforts to reduce crime. These improvements are a direct result of strategic policing, targeted enforcement, and the invaluable collaboration with community organizations dedicated to violence prevention.”

Other categories of criminal activity also saw improved numbers. About 6.7% fewer property offenses were recorded, including 13% fewer thefts from motor vehicles. Traffic offenses decreased, with a 6.5% reduction in felony hit and runs and a 36% decrease in fatal crashes related to intoxication.

“As we continue to make the City of Los Angeles safer for residents and visitors, L.A. has seen a decrease in Homicides and Person Crime citywide,” said Mayor Karen Bass, referring to a category which includes most violent crimes.

“This progress is the direct result of the tireless work of our law enforcement officers, community leaders and residents who have come together to build a safer, stronger city. While we recognize this progress, we remain committed to sustaining these reductions and ensuring that every resident feels safe in their home, on their street and in their community,” the mayor’s statement continued.

2023 saw a 1.7% increase in violent crimes, but a decrease in homicides and rapes, according to the Public Policy Institute of California. Violations increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, but are still well below the levels seen until the 1990s.

