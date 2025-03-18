Man convicted after discovery of fentanyl stash enough for 41,000 fatal overdoses

By Zach Rainey

LEXINGTON COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — A South Carolina man has been convicted for trafficking fentanyl and other narcotics.

On Jan. 29, 2024, investigators conducted surveillance on a home in the area of Rolling Meadows mobile home park. A search of the West Columbia home led to the seizure of trafficking amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and cocaine. Investigators also found several firearms and over $20,000 cash in the home.

The search warrant also led to the arrest of David Matthews Jr.

On Monday, the Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced the conviction of the now 52-year-old on multiple counts of trafficking narcotics and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

During the sentencing hearing, prosecutors presented evidence that based upon current information from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the amount of fentanyl seized was potentially enough for 41,000 fatal overdoses.

Following a jury trial, Matthews was sentenced on March 11, 2025. Circuit Court Judge William Keesley sentenced Matthews to 25 years in prison.

