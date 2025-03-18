Man runs Boston Marathon for coworker who survived stroke at work

By Marissa Tansino

Click here for updates on this story

CONCORD, New Hampshire (WMUR) — A Concord Hospital employee is running the Boston Marathon to honor a coworker who survived a stroke and to support stroke awareness.

Oct. 4, 2023, started as a normal day for Marc Desgroseilliers.

“My wife and I met. We were going to get a coffee or something in the afternoon,” he said.

But his wife, who also works at the hospital, noticed something alarming.

“All the sudden, she said I had a facial droop, and my speech went all garbled,” Desgroseilliers said.

Desgroseilliers said his wife grabbed his arm and made him go down the hall to the emergency department. He was having a stroke.

“It just didn’t feel real,” he said. “Five minutes ago, I was OK. Now, I’m having a stroke. And I see people who have devastating strokes who lose the ability to walk or move or talk. And I couldn’t believe that this was happening.”

Concord Hospital is a close-knit community, and it didn’t take long for Kevin O’Connor, who works on the administrative side of things, to hear about what happened.

“I was glad, ultimately, that he was here and in the right place at the right time, and he got to great care and timely treatment, which is really important,” O’Connor said.

O’Connor said he knows the importance of taking action all too well. His father-in-law had a heart attack, and his mother had nine strokes over the course of her life.

“She was a single child, and she always said, ‘I’m a survivor,” O’Connor said. “And he just had that sense of perseverance. And that was something that always resonated for me, and that was pretty powerful to see modeled.”

In honor of those he has lost and as a testament to his friends like Desgroseilliers who have survived, O’Connor is running the Boston Marathon for Tedy’s Team.

“There’s a 13-year-old who, through Tedy’s team, we’ve been supporting named Amelia,” he said. “She’s had three strokes, and Tedy’s Team has been able to be supportive of her efforts in her recovery, providing a walk aid for physical therapy.”

“I went down to a dinner with Tedy’s team, where we met Tedy Bruschi and other runners and other, stroke survivors,” Desgroseilliers said. “It was pretty powerful hearing people tell their stories.”

Desgroseilliers has since had surgery to address atrial fibrillation and will be on blood thinners for the rest of his life.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.