Windy City Thunderbolts playing with purpose as manager Bobby Jenks battles stomach cancer

CHICAGO (WBBM) — The Windy City Thunderbolts baseball team is playing with a special purpose this season. Their leader and 2005 White Sox World Series champion, Bobby Jenks, is battling cancer thousands of miles away, while his friend and former teammate tries to hold down the fort in Crestwood.

Ozinga Field feels a little empty this season, with the Thunderbolts missing their manager, Bobby Jenks.

“Bobby last year was one of those guys you really want to rally behind and play for,” pitcher Greg Duncan said.

“He was fun. He was very fun to play with, but also if you’re doing something wrong, he’s going to let you know,” pitcher Buddie Pindel said.

“It was unbelievable. I mean, he cared so much. His work ethic was unbelievable. Personally, I grew up a White Sox fan, so that was really cool for me,” infielder Christian Kuzemka said.

Jenks took over as manager of the Thunderbolts in the independent Frontier League last season, and was set to return for a second year until he was hit with a stage 4 stomach cancer diagnosis, news that hit this Thunderbolts team hard.

“Gut-wrenching. It was really hard. I teared up when I heard about it; someone so genuine and so special, that gives you opportunities, and is there for you, not only as a colleague, but also as a friend. But I know he’s not soft. That is for dang sure. He’s going to fight like hell, and he’s going to do his best to get back here, and I’m really looking forward to seeing him,” Duncan said.

“Devastated, right? But he’s a fighter. My father had stomach cancer, so I’m really in tune with what that battle is like. Obviously, just heartbroken, but if anyone can beat it, it’s Bobby Jenks. You saw it when he pitched with the Sox, right? He grinded every day. He threw 102 mph before everyone else did. So, heartbroken, but we know he can fight it,” Kuzemka said.

Toby Hall, who Jenks had hired to be his bench coach in 2025, is now tasked with trying to fill Jenks’ shoes as interim manager this season.

Hall was an assistant on Jenks’ staff last season, but they’re more than just colleagues. They’re also good friends and former teammates on the White Sox in 2007 and 2008, making this an incredibly difficult circumstance to take over the interim manager duties.

“It sucks. You know, because one of my best friends is going through what he’s going through, and I told him I’d hold down the fort,” Hall said.

Do Hall and Jenks get the chance to talk at all lately?

“It’s via text lately,” Hall said. “Last good conversation about a month ago, and that was a tough one, but he’s in spirits. He’s sending me players, and telling me you gotta get this guy, and that guy, but we only have so many transactions that we can do. I try to let him know, hey, everything’s fine, we’re good, but on the flip side it’s keeping him engaged.”

This team has Jenks on their mind every time they take the field in Crestwood or on the road, as he clearly made quite an impact in his first and only season managing them.

“Every time we step out there, we know Bobby’s paying attention. We want to do it for him, because if we can make him a little more happier, we know that’s going to help his fight, and when we’re tired in the dog days of summer, we know we’re not as tired as he is right now,” Kuzemka

“We had a players only meeting about it, and it was like, ‘those who are new, and don’t really understand the situation, here’s what it is.’ You’re not only playing for the guys in front of you and behind you, you’re playing for someone bigger than that who’s going through a fight, that is killing to be here right now. It’s just one day at a time, one fight at time, just like he’s doing,” Duncan said.

Hall said he also wants all players to play for themselves as well, as they chase their baseball dreams, while keeping Jenks in their thoughts.

Jenks remains in Portugal, where his wife’s family is from. According to the Thunderbolts, his treatment has been going as planned with no major complications, and he is still hoping to make it back to Chicago this summer.

The White Sox’ 20-year World Series reunion is set for the weekend of July 11 at Rate Field.

