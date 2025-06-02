15-year-old leads Rockingham County deputies on high-speed minivan chase

By JD Franklin III

REDVILLE, North Carolina (WXII) — A man is in custody after a high-speed chase in the Piedmont Triad, according to deputies with the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday morning, deputies said they were involved in a high-speed chase with a stolen Kia minivan. The minivan was reported stolen out of Caswell County.

Officials said the pursuit started near the Caswell County line on Hwy. 87 and continued north into Reidsville. Deputies, with help from the Reidsville Police Department, were able to take the suspect, a 15-year-old male, into custody after they lost control and hit a telephone pole on Price Street.

No one was injured in the accident. Officials said they took the juvenile into custody and juvenile petitions were obtained.

The juvenile will be facing charges out of both Rockingham County and Caswell County, as well as probation violations in Guilford County.

