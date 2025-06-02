89 year old Whataburger employee serves up kindness to customers

By Alexis Scott

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KRIS) — For nearly 17 years, Terry Guerra has been the main ingredient at Whataburger by the Bay, greeting customers with warmth and a smile. At 89 years young, she serves as the restaurant’s Service Ambassador, a role that reflects her decades of dedication to the service industry.

Guerra’s career spans more than half of a century, beginning at Ray’s Restaurant, where she worked for 32 years until it closed in the early 2000s. She then spent time at Price’s Chef in the Six Points area before joining Whataburger by the Bay.

At Whataburger, Guerra is more than an employee, she’s considered family by many customers.

Frank McNiff, a frequent customer, says he and his friends come every Wednesday just to see Guerra.

“We come on Wednesdays for mainly one reason, and that’s because Terry’s here. We can always count on her, she’s wonderful to us, she’s like a second mother.”

“We’ve gotten to know her over the years and she’s an incredibly nice person,” another frequent customer, Tom Salazar, said.

Guerra’s dedication has garnered attention beyond Corpus Christi. She was featured in a Washington Post article discussing Whataburger’s evolution and its impact on loyal customers.

Her family takes pride in her continued enthusiasm for work. Her daughter, Melissa Salinas, tells KRIS 6 News, “She’s 89 years old. I have a lot of friends that are in canes and walkers, and they can’t work no more. I’m just so blessed because my mom can still work.”

Salinas also said Guerra took a terrible fall seveal years ago, resulting in a broken ankle. Even during her recovery, she was eager to get back to work at Whataburger.

Celebrating her birthday last month, Guerra was surrounded by people she loves the most and friends she has met over the years.

When asked about her motivation, Guerra simply said, “Family.”

Her energy and passion for life are evident, whether she’s assisting customers or sharing a dance; one of her favorite pastimes.

As she continues her journey, Guerra remains a cherished figure at Whataburger by the Bay, embodying the spirit of hospitality that defines the restaurant.

Guerra said she doesn’t have plans to stop working any time soon. As long as she gets to keep doing what she loves; making people feel good.

