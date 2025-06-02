Crews searching for man whose canoe tipped over on Schuylkill River in Pottstown, Pennsylvania

By Matt Cavallo, Ross DiMattei

POTTSTOWN, Pennsylvania (KYW) — A man is missing after his canoe tipped over while on the Schuylkill River in Pottstown, Pennsylvania Sunday night.

Officials said rescue crews were called to the 900 block of Industrial Highway near the Keim Street Bridge just before 9 p.m. on June 1 after getting reports of people in distress.

According to Chester County dispatch, a canoe with two people inside tipped over and one person was able to make it to shore. Sources tell CBS News Philadelphia that another man, who is in his 20s, went under the water and didn’t resurface.

Crews from both Chester and Montgomery counties, along with Pennsylvania State Police, searched until about 2:30 a.m. Monday before calling off efforts for the night. They are expected to resume searching around 9 a.m.

