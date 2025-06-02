Melinda Little Returns to Lead Comcast Texas with Bold Vision, Deep Roots, and Community-Driven Impact

By Francis Page, Jr.

June 2, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston just welcomed home a powerhouse. Melinda Little, a distinguished telecommunications leader with deep Houston roots and a legacy of public service, has been appointed Vice President of External Affairs for Comcast’s Texas Region. Based in Houston, Little will spearhead local government affairs, impact and inclusion efforts, and external communications — guiding one of the nation’s largest digital infrastructure providers through a critical expansion era.

A proud University of Houston alumna, Little brings not only nearly a decade of corporate leadership but also a heart for public service and community building. Her return to Texas is not just professional — it’s personal.

“Houston is home, and it’s where my heart is,” said Little. “Comcast is undergoing an historic network expansion in Texas, which requires strategic vision, an exceptional team and solid relationships. We have it all with this Texas team, and I can’t wait to roll my sleeves up and get to work.”

Comcast Taps a Texas Trailblazer

In her new role, Little reports directly to Jose Espinel, Regional Senior Vice President for Comcast Texas. Espinel praised Little’s wide-ranging expertise and local insight:

“Melinda not only brings nearly a decade of experience in the telecommunications industry, she’s also a trusted and proud Houstonian with a long family lineage of Texas politics,” said Espinel. “We welcome Melinda back to Texas with open arms, and we are sure the community will do the same. I can’t wait to see the impact she will make that will ultimately serve our communities and customers.”

Little’s Comcast journey has been anything but ordinary. She has previously served as Vice President of Government and Regulatory Affairs for the Big South Region, covering broadband access, digital equity, and community impact initiatives across the southeastern U.S. She also held senior roles at Comcast’s Central Division Headquarters in Atlanta, leading strategy and policy innovation from a national perspective. Building More Than Networks

Outside the boardroom, Melinda Little has long served Houston through a variety of civic and leadership roles — from the Houston Public Library Foundation Board to the Montrose Redevelopment Board, originally established under the leadership of the late Mayor Sylvester Turner. She’s also a past Chair of the Texas Cable Association and a recipient of the 2021 HEART Program’s “Making Change/Changing Hearts” Award. In 2018, she was honored among Houston Magazine’s 50 Most Influential Women.

With Comcast investing in a massive network upgrade across Texas, Little’s leadership could not be more timely. Her focus will be to ensure this expansion is not just about faster speeds — but about smarter communities, stronger partnerships, and lasting digital equity.

A Bold Offer for Texas Consumers

Coinciding with Little’s return, Comcast is rolling out its new Five-Year Price Guarantee for Xfinity Internet — a bold, first-of-its-kind move offering transparency, flexibility, and serious value. Starting as low as $55/month with no annual contract, this package includes:

Unlimited Data

Powerful WiFi with the Xfinity Gateway

One year of Xfinity Mobile Unlimited

Gig-speed WiFi PowerBoost access on the go

Xfinity Advanced Security for every device

Family-friendly parental control features

“We’re addressing two significant consumer pain points – rising costs and transparency – with incredible value and easy-to-understand pricing that is locked in for five years,” said Steve Croney, Comcast COO of Connectivity and Platforms.

To learn more or sign up for the five-year price guarantee, visit xfinity.com or stop by your local Xfinity store.

A Community Champion Returns

Melinda Little’s return is more than a career move — it’s a homecoming. It’s a win for Houston and a signal that Comcast Texas is betting on leadership with heart, heritage, and hustle.

Houston Style Magazine celebrates Little’s continued rise and her unwavering commitment to public service, innovation, and equity — all powered by a Houston spirit that’s impossible to match.

