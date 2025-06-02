Small plane crashes into Long Island Sound, 2 people rescued, U.S. Coast Guard says

By Mark Prussin

LONG ISLAND SOUND, Connecticut (WCBS) — Two people were rescued after a small plane crashed into Long Island Sound off the coast of Connecticut on Sunday morning, the U.S. Coast Guard says.

The plane went down southeast of the Thimble Islands, located near Branford, according to the Coast Guard.

FAA investigating small plane crash in Connecticut:

The Federal Aviation Administration said it was investigating the crash of a Piper PA-32 with two people on board in the waters south of Tweed New Haven Airport at around 10:30 a.m. The plane was completely submerged when the Coast Guard arrived.

“Coast Guard Station New Haven dispatched a 45-foot small boat after the Sector Long Island Sound Command Center received notification from the Air Traffic Control tower,” the Coast Guard said in a statement to CBS News New York.

The two people were in stable condition after being taken to the shore for EMS treatment, the Coast Guard said in a post to social media.

