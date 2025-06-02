Skip to Content
Three people rescued after plane crashes in Vero Beach

Published 1:12 PM

By Vania Ibanez, Caleb Califano

    INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Florida (WPBF) — Three people were rescued after a plane crashed into the water in Vero Beach.

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a single-engine aircraft crash in the Atlantic Ocean, approximately four miles east of Vero Beach Airport Sunday night.

The last known contact with the aircraft was made about one mile offshore, just east of South Beach.

Multiple agencies joined the rescue effort, involving marine units from the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, Indian River Shores Public Safety, Vero Beach Police Department, the U.S. Coast Guard, as well as two helicopters.

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office helicopter located three individuals in the water and guided rescue vessels to their position.

A rescue swimmer was deployed to assist the survivors. All three people were transported to the U.S. Coast Guard Station in Fort Pierce.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration have been notified and are now overseeing the investigation.

