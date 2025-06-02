Two teens arrested in connection with body found in burnt car

By Blair Young, Tori Yorgey

DAVIDSONVILLE, Maryland (WBAL) — Anne Arundel County police have announced two arrests in the suspicious death investigation after a body was found in a torched car in Davidsonville last week. The car was found in the parking lot of the Tropic Bay Water Gardens off of West Central Avenue.

“That is crazy and very sad,” said Brett Murray, a customer at Tropic Bay Water Gardens, which was closed Saturday. “Sorry to hear that, all the way around for everybody involved.”

According to police, 18-year-old Jonah Michael Poole, of Davidsonville, and 18-year-old Kylee Alyssa Dakes, of Harwood, were taken into custody Saturday morning at a home in Harwood. Both are facing charges of first and second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault, and conspiracy to commit first and second-degree murder, and arson.

Detectives are still working to identify the victim in this case, but the medical examiner did rule this a homicide, although the cause of death is still pending.

“Whoever it is, just sending healing love to any of the family and even the two young kids because their families are going through it too, I’m sure, so it’s just sad all the way around,” Murray said.

This is an ongoing investigation, and although arrests have been made, they are asking anyone with information on this case to contact them at 410-222-4731.

