75-year-old N.J. man rescued from burning car

New Jersey (WCBS) — A good Samaritan rescued a 75-year-old man from a burning vehicle in Edison, New Jersey Tuesday morning.

Charles Parry spotted the SUV on fire early Tuesday morning in front of a PetSmart.

“At that time, flames were starting to come out of the hood of the car,” Parry said.

Parry called 911 and then ran toward the burning car to rescue the driver.

“I was just struggling with the seatbelt a little bit … just got it half-way down his face, and was able to reach in and just started yanking him, and pulled him out far away from the car,” Parr said.

Parry then protected the man, telling him to stay down. Seconds later, the SUV was fully engulfed in flame.

Parry said he was surprised the man survived, since he says the man was driving erratically just before the incident.

“I mean, he was full speed. The pedal was down the whole time. He went straight into the concrete foundation,” Parry said. “That time, he burst into some cones, tires were skidding, he hit a few curbs the car was airborne at one point.”

Some debris from the vehicle where the driver crashed lingered at the scene.

“He was clearly having a medical episode. We summoned the ambulance to come and check him out. He refused medical attention,” Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan said.

“I would like to think that anybody would do that. I am just glad I had an opportunity to help somebody,” Parry said.

Parry said even though he suffered from smoke inhalation, he’d do it all over again. And while he doesn’t see himself as a hero, others disagree.

“Cause he always helps everybody. He helps taking care of me, and he’s a very nice guy,” Parry’s grandfather Evan Owens said.

