Defamation lawsuit against Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris tossed out on statute technicality

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (KXLY) — A judge dropped a defamation lawsuit against Kootenai County Sheriff Robert “Bob” Norris due to a technicality involving an Idaho statute.

Pennie Collinson retained attorney Mark Ellingsen with the law firm Witherspoon Brajcida McPhee last fall to sue Sheriff Norris over claims he pointed at her during a Kootenai County Republican Party candidate forum in Cataldo and said she likes to give oral sex and photograph child pornography at the library.

At the time, Sheriff Norris frequently claimed libraries in North Idaho contained pornographic books in the children’s sections.

Ellingsen told KXLY Tuesday that Judge Lamont Berecz dismissed the case, citing an old statue that mandates anyone suing an active law enforcement officer must post a bond before filing a suit.

Ellingsen said it was impossible to know the bond amount, but later discovered the acceptable bond amount was $500, which the firm paid.

Judge Berecz had to toss the case because the proper protocol wasn’t followed, but he would allow Collinson to refile the case.

Ellingsen said the firm plans to refile the defamation case as soon as early next week.

KXLY contacted the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office for comment on the status of the lawsuit. The Sheriff’s Office has yet to respond.

