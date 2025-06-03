Delivery driver reunited with man he helped cross busy Omaha intersection

By Samantha Pastorino

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — Last week, a KETV viewer saw a good Samaritan helping a disabled man cross one of the busiest intersections in the metro.

The viewer reached out to KETV’s Melissa Fry, hoping the community could identify the man to say thank you.

The Omaha community did just that.

Javon Hall was delivering packages last Thursday when he met a man who was trying to cross 90th and Dodge on a wheelchair.

“I was finishing up a delivery, as I was walking out, he just asked for help, and it was just kind of like a natural thing. I just said yeah,” Hall said.

He didn’t hesitate; he paused his package deliveries to deliver kindness to someone in need.

“With this intersection, it’s kind of like an incline. It would have been a lot for him to get up, but I was just glad I was there to help him,” Hall said.

Hall says helping others is something that comes naturally with how his mom raised him.

After pushing him to the library last week, Hall and the man went their separate ways.

“He was a really cool, I didn’t get his name at all, though,” Hall said.

But during our interview, Hall recognized a familiar blue coat at the bus stop.

It was Tuan, the man Hall helped last week.

Tuan wanted to share his thanks.

“(Hall) is a rescuer. Just like any firefighter,” Tuan said.

Tuan was born with a physical disability and uses a wheelchair. He says his disability makes it hard to get a job and very difficult to get around.

“It’s impossible to go up this hill,” Tuan said about the sidewalk on 90th and Dodge.

He used to have an electric wheelchair, which made getting around easier, but it broke.

Now he has to use a manual chair, but he says the front wheel locks up constantly.

Tuan says without help, he can’t cross the intersection on 90th and Dodge safely.

But Monday — by nothing other than a fateful run-in — Hall was able to help Tuan get to cross the street again.

“I want to thank Javon. I’m glad he’s here and he rescued me,” Tuan said.

