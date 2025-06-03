Good Samaritan rescues 4 people from sinking sailboat

By KGO Web Staff

RICHMOND, California (KGO) — Four people were rescued from a sinking boat by a good Samaritan in San Pablo Bay on Sunday.

The Coast Guard says the incident happened around 2 p.m. between Richmond and San Rafael.

Steve Fenton, the good Samaritan tells ABC7, the conditions on the water were rough at the time, when he noticed the sinking sailboat and went to help.

No one was hurt.

It’s unknown if the boat is fully submerged.

Nine people were rescued from a sinking sailboat in the San Francisco Bay back on May 24.

