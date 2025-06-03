Good Samaritan stops couple from dumping kittens

By Matthew Rodriguez

SAN BERNARDINO, California (KCAL) — A handful of kittens are resting at the San Bernardino City Animal Shelter after a Good Samaritan stopped a man and woman from abandoning them in a random dirt lot.

Elisabeth Lomeli said she spotted the couple dumping cats last Friday afternoon near the intersection of East 40th Street and Harrison Street. On that day, temperatures hovered around 100 degrees.

“It was very hot,” Lomeli said. “I was dying in the car with the A/C.”

Lomeli and her friends confronted the couple, who had placed the cats in a metal cage. Lomeli took the cats away from the couple after a heated exchange and the woman claiming that the shelter wouldn’t take the pets.

“The mom cat was very terrified,” she said. “Once we got it opened, the mom cat jumped out.”

Lomeli brought four kittens to the shelter while her friend stayed behind to find the cat that escaped. She said the kittens were sick and malnourished.

Rescue teams are still searching for the cat that got away, but managed to find two more kittens in the nearby brush.

“I don’t have no respect for [that lady] and for the man himself,” Lomeli said.

The San Bernardino City Animal Services said they are investigating the encounter and will notify the police.

