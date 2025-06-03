LSUS baseball’s magical season inspires a new generation of fans

By Shannon Brinias

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — The LSU Shreveport Pilots’ unforgettable run to a national championship has done more than etch their names in college baseball history—it’s ignited dreams among the ArkLaTex’s youngest baseball fans.

Festival Plaza in downtown Shreveport was buzzing with excitement Monday as families gathered to celebrate the team’s historic, undefeated season. For the children in attendance, the Pilots are more than just champions—they’re heroes.

“I’m here just to see them, ask questions about how they did it, how often they practice, and how hard it is,” said Burnett Tuey, a young fan who couldn’t hide his curiosity and admiration.

The awe was shared by many kids, like Tripp Jones, who summed it up simply: “Not losing a game.” His sentiment captured the magic of a 59-0 season and NAIA crown that few will forget.

Siblings Emery and Hudson Lang were also among the crowd. “My brother loves sports a lot, and I do too,” Emery said. “I really wanted to come here.”

Hudson reflected on the team’s championship run with the wide-eyed wonder of a young athlete inspired. “I was extremely excited. That’s going down in history. This is the first college team to go undefeated in 59 games. My lesson is to keep practicing and be as good as they are when I grow up.”

For the LSUS athletes, the event was more than a celebration—it was a realization that they’re now role models.

“It means everything,” said infielder Jose Sallorin. “Just a couple years ago, I was dreaming about this life—meeting my favorite players. Now seeing kids look at us the same way? It feels pretty good.”

Former player and current assistant Josh Fortenberry spoke about what this team means to the local community. “It means the world to those little kids. They may not always get to places like Alex Box Stadium, but they have Pilot Field. That’s the biggest baseball field in Shreveport-Bossier, with the best team around. That’s their LSU.”

With most of the team’s starters expected to return next season, coaches are optimistic about building on this year’s success—not just on the field, but in their growing connection with fans young and old.

For the Pilots, the championship trophy is only part of the reward. The real legacy might just be the inspiration they’ve planted in the next generation of ballplayers.

